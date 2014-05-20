Bringing The World Home To You

EU Tries A Rap Battle To Encourage Young People To Vote

Published May 20, 2014 at 7:09 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Yo, yo, listen up. I'm Renee Montagne. The European Union recently held rap battle to try to engage young voters in this week's parliamentary election, most of whom don't make it to the polls. The rap battle featured members of the Parliament amid dueling emcees like DeKay.

(SOUNDBITE OF RAP BATTLE)

MONTAGNE: At least one young person was convinced - Dekay herself said she'd vote. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

