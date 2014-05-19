Bringing The World Home To You

Boy Tries To Win Over Girl With A Foul Ball

Published May 19, 2014 at 6:05 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene with highlights from a Toronto Blue Jays/Texas Rangers game over the weekend. A young fan sitting near third base snagged a foul ball. He immediately turned around and offered the ball to the young woman sitting behind him. She was caught on TV looking charmed and flattered. What she didn't know is she had been had. The boy had given her a ball he already had in his hand. He kept the real foul ball hidden in his glove. The TV announcers called, quote, "The play of the game."

You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

