Fresh Air Weekend: Glenn Greenwald, 'Godzilla' And Todd Barry

Fresh Air
Published May 17, 2014 at 9:03 AM EDT
Reporter Glenn Greenwald speaks to reporters in Hong Kong on June 10, 2013, just days after publishing a series of reports about the NSA's mass surveillance programs.
Reporter Glenn Greenwald speaks to reporters in Hong Kong on June 10, 2013, just days after publishing a series of reports about the NSA's mass surveillance programs.

Fresh Air Weekendhighlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors, and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Greenwald On NSA Leaks: 'We've Erred On The Side Of Excess Caution': Journalist Glenn Greenwald says he and his team weighed the public's interest against the potential harm to innocent people when deciding how many of Edward Snowden's leaked documents to make public.

'Godzilla': A Fire-Breathing Behemoth Returns To The Big Screen: In the Japanese original, he was a thinly disguised symbol of the atom bomb, but in later films he fought other giant monsters and even space aliens. The latest Godzilla is directed by Gareth Edwards.

Todd Barry's New Stand-Up Strategy: 'Does Anyone Want To Talk To Me?': Last year, the comedian teamed up with Louis C.K. to film a tour in which all he did was crowd work, or engage the audience in improvised conversations.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

  • Greenwald On NSA Leaks: 'We've Erred On The Side Of Excess Caution'

  • 'Godzilla': A Fire-Breathing Behemoth Returns To The Big Screen

  • Todd Barry's New Stand-Up Strategy: 'Does Anyone Want To Talk To Me?'

