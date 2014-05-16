Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.

How A Quarrel In Panama Is Making Waves In Miami

Published May 16, 2014 at 1:50 PM EDT
Epic Endeavor: Building the Panama Canal's wider locks. (Panama Canal Authority)
Epic Endeavor: Building the Panama Canal's wider locks. (Panama Canal Authority)

The brand new PortMiami tunnel is set to open next week. It’s a billion dollar project that’s been in the works for more than four years. The tunnel will take trucks and cruise passenger traffic under Biscayne Bay, rather than through downtown Miami.

It’s the centerpiece of the $2 billion makeover of the Port of Miami, which was done largely so the city can capitalize on another major expansion going on more than 1,000 miles to the south: the widening of the Panama Canal, to accommodate bigger ships carrying more cargo.

But the Panama Canal project is now in limbo.

Tim Padgett, has been covering the story for WLRN-Miami Herald News and joins Here & Now’s Robin Young to discuss what’s happening with the canal, and what it could mean for Miami.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.