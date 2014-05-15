Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.

TV 'Upfronts' Preview Next Season's Shows

Published May 15, 2014 at 1:50 PM EDT
Fox's "Gotham" is among the new shows airing this fall. (Fox)
Fox's "Gotham" is among the new shows airing this fall. (Fox)

This week, big TV broadcast networks released their fall schedules at an event in New York City.

The “upfronts,” as the event is called in the industry, draws in a huge crowd of advertisers, media executives, actors, agents and producers. It also serves as a chance for big networks to woo over advertisers.

NPR’s TV critic Eric Deggans attended the event and joins Here & Now hosts Robin Young and Sacha Pfeiffer to discuss what shows caught his interest, what he thinks might flop and to re-cap on some of last season’s shows.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.