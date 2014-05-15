Studio Turns Potholes Into Art

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. "Positively Filling Negative Space" was the arty title of a 2012 project by the Pop Up Studio in Scranton, Pennsylvania. And what space could more negative than a pothole? This month the art group is challenging residents to turn potholes into art. Photo entries show potholes transformed into a bird's nest, oysters on ice, a sudsy sink, a bowl of spaghetti and a swimming pool surrounded by Barbies in bikinis. It's MORNING EDITION.