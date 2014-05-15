Bringing The World Home To You

Police Apprehend Man Looking For Eggs In Neighbor's Home

Published May 15, 2014 at 6:34 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep.

Police in Bucks County, Pennsylvania responded to a burglary report. They found a suspect who said it was a misunderstanding. According to the Courier Times, Christopher King said he was just doing as neighbors do. He broke into his neighbor's home to borrow some eggs for breakfast. Something about that story so makes you want to believe, but King appeared to have been looking for eggs by opening dresser and cabinet drawers throughout the entire house.

You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition