Police Apprehend Man Looking For Eggs In Neighbor's Home

Police in Bucks County, Pennsylvania responded to a burglary report. They found a suspect who said it was a misunderstanding. According to the Courier Times, Christopher King said he was just doing as neighbors do. He broke into his neighbor's home to borrow some eggs for breakfast. Something about that story so makes you want to believe, but King appeared to have been looking for eggs by opening dresser and cabinet drawers throughout the entire house.

