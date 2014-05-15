Bringing The World Home To You

FCC Vote Could Open Internet Fast Lanes

Published May 15, 2014 at 1:40 PM EDT
People demonstrate for net neutrality in the neighborhood of Bel-Air outside a USC Shoah Foundation fundraiser to be attended by President Barack Obama on May 7, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (David McNew/Getty Images)
People demonstrate for net neutrality in the neighborhood of Bel-Air outside a USC Shoah Foundation fundraiser to be attended by President Barack Obama on May 7, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (David McNew/Getty Images)

With a three-to-two vote today, the FCC released a controversial set of proposed rules on Internet openness.

A leaked draft version had provoked protests among many who worried that the FCC was shirking its responsibility to protect open access.

Today, FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler struck an emphatically reassuring tone, saying the proposal does not authorize paid prioritization. But numerous observers claim that that’s exactly what it does.

Derek Thompsonof The Atlantic discusses the proposed rules with Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson.

