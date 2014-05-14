Bringing The World Home To You

U.N.'s Syrian Envoy Steps Down As Civil War Continues

Published May 14, 2014 at 1:40 PM EDT
Lakhdar Brahimi will step down at the end of this month from his post as United Nations Special Envoy to Syria. (Stan Honda/AFP/Getty Images)
Lakhdar Brahimi will step down at the end of this month from his post as United Nations Special Envoy to Syria. (Stan Honda/AFP/Getty Images)

Lakhdar Brahimi will resign at the end of the month from his post as Syrian international envoy, after a failed two-year effort to end the conflict that has claimed more than 150,000 lives in Syria.

Earlier this week, the forces of President Bashar al-Assad took full control of the city of Homs, which had been considered the capital of the revolution against him. Assad is also running for re-election next month, so there are questions about the future of the revolution.

The BBC’s Lina Sinjab joins s Robin Young from Damascus to discuss Brahimi’s announcement.

Note: Please download the Here & Now podcast or use the WBUR app to hear this interview.

Guest

  • Lina Sinjab, BBC Middle East regional editor who is based out of London. She tweets @BBCLinaSinjab.

