Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.

Real-Time Global Flight Tracking On The Horizon

Published May 14, 2014 at 1:35 PM EDT

The International Civil Aviation Organization held two days of meetings in Montreal this week to discuss flight tracking, which has come front and center since the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370.

Airline and aviation regulators say that they agree that tracking all planes around the world is now a priority. But global standards for doing it now need to be developed, and it’s unclear how quickly that will happen.

The Wall Street Journal’s Andy Pasztor joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to discuss these issues.

Guest

  • Andy Pasztor, airline industry reporter for the Wall Street Journal.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.