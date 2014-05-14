Real-Time Global Flight Tracking On The Horizon

The International Civil Aviation Organization held two days of meetings in Montreal this week to discuss flight tracking, which has come front and center since the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370.

Airline and aviation regulators say that they agree that tracking all planes around the world is now a priority. But global standards for doing it now need to be developed, and it’s unclear how quickly that will happen.

The Wall Street Journal’s Andy Pasztor joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to discuss these issues.

Guest

Andy Pasztor, airline industry reporter for the Wall Street Journal.

