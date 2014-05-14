Bringing The World Home To You

Out There On The Ice: An Intimate View Of The Melting Antarctic Sheet

Published May 14, 2014 at 4:11 PM EDT

Two groups of scientists have reported that the melting of the giant West Antarctica Ice Sheet appears to be unstoppable. Oceans could rise several feet in the coming centuries because of its melting. Glaciologist Sridhar Anandakrishnan has devoted his scientific life to those Antarctic glaciers, studying them for nearly three decades, and he comments on the recent news.

