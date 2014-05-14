Bringing The World Home To You

Indiana Temporarily Suspends Vanity License Plates

Published May 14, 2014 at 7:04 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep, with an update on a battle over free speech.

Indiana told a police corporal last year his vanity license plates were no longer acceptable. The officer's plate said: OINK, O-I-N-K. He considered that an ironic statement on people calling him a pig. The state called it offensive speech. The cop sued, and has won. You can say oink in America. Say it now. The state stopped issuing vanity license plates, while it appeals.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

