U.S. Airmen Ready For 'Godzilla' Attack, If Needed

Published May 13, 2014 at 6:51 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Godzilla better watch out. With a Hollywood version of the cult Japanese monster hitting theaters, U.S. airmen at Kadena Air Base in Japan say they're ready should Godzilla actually rise from the sea. One sergeant suggested to Smithsonian's Air and Space magazine that the Power Rangers might be available, though Chuck Norris is also an obvious choice. Plus, there's air power. The base is home to 50 F15 fighter jets. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition