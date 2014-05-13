Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.

The Anatomy Of A College Rape Accusation

Published May 13, 2014 at 1:40 PM EDT
Lexie Brackenridge at her new college, Columbia University, on Monday (Courtesy Sara Romano)
Lexie Brackenridge at her new college, Columbia University, on Monday (Courtesy Sara Romano)

Amid increasing scrutiny nationwide of college administrators’ response to sexual assault cases, a former Williams College student and her parents have accused leaders at that college of mishandling her assault case.

Lexie Brackenridge and her parents also oppose the expected return to campus this fall of the alleged assailant.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Fred Thys of WBUR reports.


Note: NPR and WBUR’s policy is to not identify victims of sexual assault without their permission. In this case, both the woman and her parents agreed to be publicly identified. WBUR is not naming the alleged assailant because no criminal charges were filed.

Reporter

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.