The Anatomy Of A College Rape Accusation

Amid increasing scrutiny nationwide of college administrators’ response to sexual assault cases, a former Williams College student and her parents have accused leaders at that college of mishandling her assault case.

Lexie Brackenridge and her parents also oppose the expected return to campus this fall of the alleged assailant.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Fred Thys of WBUR reports.



Note: NPR and WBUR’s policy is to not identify victims of sexual assault without their permission. In this case, both the woman and her parents agreed to be publicly identified. WBUR is not naming the alleged assailant because no criminal charges were filed.

Fred Thys, reporter for WBUR in Boston. He tweets @fredthys.

