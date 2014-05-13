Parking Meter Attendant Pleads Guilty To Pocketing Quarters

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Cincinnati police finally caught on to Marc Corsmeier. He was a parking meter attendant. He collected quarters people fed in and he now admits keeping $50 per week for himself. Fifty dollars per week for eight years is around $20,000. The Cincinnati Enquirer says police caught Mr. Corsmeier after a tip from a convenient store owner. Corsmeier used that store and apparently he always paid in quarters.

