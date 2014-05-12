Bringing The World Home To You

Kenny G. Closes Up Shops In China

Published May 12, 2014 at 7:16 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a song stuck in China's collective head - "Going Home," by Kenny G. It was an American hit in the '80s, and The New York Times reports it has spread all over China.

It's played at stores and markets all over the country to signal when closing time is near. Shopkeepers themselves aren't sure why. Maybe it's a signal to leave; maybe it just makes people want to go.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

