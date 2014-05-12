Bringing The World Home To You

Big Weekend In Sports: Sterling Apologizes, NFL Drafts First Openly Gay Player

Published May 12, 2014 at 1:40 PM EDT
Newly drafted NFL player Michael Sam, standing alongside his boyfriend Vito Cammisano, becomes emotional as he learns he will be playing for the St. Louis Rams. (Screenshot)
L.A. Clippers owner Donald Sterling apologized over the weekend in an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper. It’s the first time Sterling has spoken publicly since a recording of him making racist comments was leaked more than two weeks ago.

And in other big sports news, Michael Sam became the first openly gay player to be drafted by the NFL.

Here & Now sports analyst Mike Pesca joins Jeremy Hobson to talk about the significance of these events in the world of sports.

Guest

