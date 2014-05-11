Bringing The World Home To You

Tori Amos On Where Art And Aging Intersect

By NPR Staff
Published May 11, 2014 at 7:33 AM EDT
Tori Amos, new album, her 14th, is called <em>Unrepentant Geraldines</em>.

Tori Amos has been looking at a lot of artwork lately, and on a new album, she's found ways to turn the visual into the musical. Unrepentant Geraldines is a return to a familiar pop form for Amos, who has been crisscrossing the boundaries of style in recent years — as well as an artistic self-evaluation from a performer who turned 50 last year. She recently spoke with NPR's Rachel Martin about "standing by the creations" that make up her identity at midlife. Hear their conversation at the audio link.

