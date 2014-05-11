Bringing The World Home To You

In The Studio With Rodrigo Y Gabriela

By NPR Staff
Published May 11, 2014 at 5:05 PM EDT
Rodrigo Y Gabriela's latest album is <em>9 Dead Alive.</em>

A pair of former heavy metal guitarists who left Mexico for Ireland, Rodrigo y Gabriela developed an acoustic sound that has taken the duo from playing on the streets for change to some of the biggest stages on the festival circuit. Rodrigo Sanchez and Gabriela Quintero joined NPR's Arun Rath in the studio at NPR West to perform a few selections from their latest album, 9 Dead Alive. Hear the music, and their conversation, at the audio link.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

