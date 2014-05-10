Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.

Tech Week: Target CEO Out, Drones In Question, Apple's Big Deal

By Elise Hu
Published May 10, 2014 at 6:07 AM EDT
Beats headphones are sold alongside iPods in an Apple store in New York City. Apple is reportedly considering buying Beats for more than $3 billion.
Beats headphones are sold alongside iPods in an Apple store in New York City. Apple is reportedly considering buying Beats for more than $3 billion.

Another week in tech is wrapping up with talk of another multi-billion dollar buy. Let's get to it with our roundup, starting with the ICYMI section, which features stories we've been telling on air and online, the Big Conversations in tech and closing with our Curiosities — other fun links you should see.

ICYMI

Drones Can't Take Off: The murky legal guidelines for flying commercial drones test the limits of the Federal Aviation Administration's authority and enforcement of current laws. That leaves lots of eager drone users in various sectors waiting for some clearer guidelines. FAA Administrator Michael Huerta talked with us about some big questions the agency is thinking through, and we visited the Drone Journalism Lab in Nebraska to see what researchers are doing in the meantime.

Why We Don't Phone:There was a time when teens would spend hours on the phone gabbing with friends. Now, not so much. Alan Greenblatt looked into why we dropped the phone in favor of text.

The Weekly Innovation Pick Was...: A foldable bike helmet! Let's say adios to carrying around bulky helmets. This helmet, as Heidi Glenn explains, collapses in half to easily stow in your briefcase or backpack.

The Big Conversations

$3 Billion Beats: Apple may strike its biggest deal ever — a $3.2 billion acquisition, for Beats Electronics, the company behind the eponymous headphones by the lyrical master/hip hop producer Dr. Dre. The Financial Times says the deal could be announced as soon as next week. Re/code explains why Apple is so interested in Beats, and it's about more than just the hardware.

Target Chief Is Out: Gregg Steinhafel, is out the door as the chain's CEO after a mid-December data breach that was the biggest retail hack in U.S. history. It's leading to soul-searching pieces, like this one, in Forbes, about the importance of having IT and cybersecurity at the center of major company operations and at the grownup tables in meetings.

Curiosities

MIT Technology Review: Talk of an Internet fast lane is already hurting some startups

The backlash to the Federal Communication Commission's latest net neutrality proposal continues. Some venture capitalists argue it's going to raise costs and threaten startups that need fast connections.

Kotaku: Taipei To Fine People Glued to Smartphones While Crossing The Street

A punishment for texting-while-walking. It's happening.

Bloomberg Businessweek: For your next flight, hope the TSA 'Randomizer' puts you in the fast lane

The security lane in which you don't have to take off your shoes or take out your computer can be yours to cruise through, if you're lucky.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News
Elise Hu
Elise Hu is a host-at-large based at NPR West in Culver City, Calif. Previously, she explored the future with her video series, Future You with Elise Hu, and served as the founding bureau chief and International Correspondent for NPR's Seoul office. She was based in Seoul for nearly four years, responsible for the network's coverage of both Koreas and Japan, and filed from a dozen countries across Asia.
See stories by Elise Hu