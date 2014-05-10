Bringing The World Home To You

Fresh Air Weekend: Sam Baker And Roz Chast

Fresh Air
Published May 10, 2014 at 9:03 AM EDT
Sam Baker's new album is titled <em>Say Grace</em>.
Fresh Air Weekendhighlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors, and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Sam Baker: Finding Grace In The Wake Of Destruction: In 1986, a bomb planted by the Peruvian terrorist group Shining Path exploded in the luggage rack above Sam Baker. Somehow, during his long recovery, songs focused on empathy started coming to him.

A Cartoonist's Funny, Heartbreaking Take On Caring For Aging Parents:In Can't We Talk About Something More Pleasant?, Roz Chast combines text, cartoons, sketches and photos to describe her interactions with her parents during the last years of their lives.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

  • Sam Baker: Finding Grace In The Wake Of Destruction

  • A Cartoonist's Funny, Heartbreaking Take On Caring For Aging Parents

