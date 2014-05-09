Bringing The World Home To You

What's The Difference Between Real And Perceived Value?

By NPR/TED Staff
Published May 9, 2014 at 9:21 AM EDT

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode Brand Over Brain.

About Rory Sutherland's TED Talk

Marketer Rory Sutherland says advertising adds value to a product by changing our perception, rather than the product itself. He says perceived value can be just as satisfying as what we consider "real" value.

About Rory Sutherland

Rory Sutherland is Vice Chairman of Ogilvy & Mather and a former Classics teacher. He's the author of The Wiki Man. Check out his other TED talk, "Perspective Is Everything":

