Truck Driver Follows GPS Instructions. He Shouldn't Have

Published May 9, 2014 at 7:25 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a reminder to watch where you're going even if guided by GPS. Last year in Alabama, I followed an electronic map that guided me onto a dirt path. I had to turn around.

Same thing happened to a truck driver in Idaho. He was hauling sand to a golf course when the GPS led him onto a one-lane dirt road in the forest. He couldn't turn around. The rig rolled over, and an Idaho forest now has an unplanned sand trap.

Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

