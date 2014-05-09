Bringing The World Home To You

To End Addiction Epidemic, States Focus On Stopping Doctor Shoppers

By Joel Rose
Published May 9, 2014 at 4:19 PM EDT

Nearly every state has a prescription drug monitoring program that's meant to end abuse of opioids and other powerful pain medicines. But critics say most of these programs have a big loophole: they're voluntary, and many doctors don't use them. States that have made participation in PDMPs mandatory say they've started to cut down on practices that allow pain meds to be diverted into the black market. But those states are the exception.

All Things Considered
