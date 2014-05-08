Bringing The World Home To You

There's Something About Millennials — Or Is There?

Published May 8, 2014 at 1:50 PM EDT
Much has been written about the Millennial Generation -- a lot of it negative -- but what's the reality of 18-to-34-year-olds today? (Ali from Riyadh/Flickr)
Much has been written about the “millennial” generation — also known as Generation Y — who are currently between the ages of 18 and 34.

Studies show that their main focus is money, and while they’re the most educated generation, they may be deeper in debt than their parents. They also are cynical about most American institutions and are less likely to participate in midterms elections.

The Atlantic’s Derek Thompson and Harvard senior Matthew Warshauer join Here & Now to discuss the millennial generation and their role in society.

