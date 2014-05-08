Bringing The World Home To You

Kevin Durant's Emotional NBA MVP Acceptance Speech

By The Associated Press
Published May 8, 2014 at 1:42 PM EDT

In accepting his first MVP award, Oklahoma City’s Kevin Durant made a point of sharing the honor with those who made it possible.

In a soul-baring speech that lasted more than 25 minutes, Durant fought back tears several times while thanking each of his teammates, the coaches, support staff and team executives, and finally his family.

The emotional outpouring culminated with a tribute to his mother, Wanda Pratt, and the sacrifices she made, the inspiration she provided while raising Durant and his brother in the suburbs of Washington, D.C.

