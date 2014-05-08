Bringing The World Home To You

In Washington, Millennial Lawmakers Are Reaching Across The Aisle

Published May 8, 2014 at 1:44 PM EDT
The four youngest members of the Washington legislature are two Democrats and two Republicans who find generational common ground in spite of their political differences. (Austin Jenkins/Northwest News Network)
Nine of the 147 members of the state legislature in Washington are under 34 years old — putting them in the “millennial” generation.

These millennials are bucking some of the recent polling about their generation — that they don’t like traditional politics, or identify as either Republican or Democrat (according to the Pew Research Center), or that they don’t trust the government (per a recent Harvard study).

These young lawmakers are trying to encourage other millennials to get involved. And they’re also finding some generational common ground across party lines.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Austin Jenkins of the Northwest News Network reports.

Reporter

