Calif. Boy Enjoys Homemade Roller Coaster

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. It may not go upside down, but Lyle Pemble's roller coaster does have two big peaks made from PVC pipe and the added charm of being in his own back yard. The 10-year-old loves roller coasters and, kind of amazingly, when he asked his dad to build one, he did. Will Pemble thought it would be a good lesson science - which worked.

