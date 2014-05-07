Millennial Daughter And Baby Boomer Mother Compare Notes

More than 60 percent of Americans aged 18 to 34 have made an excuse to take an impromptu vacation day, according to the 2014 annual travel survey by Springhill Suites.

That could be attributed in part to a shifting concept of work-life values by so-called “millennials” — the generation that’s gotten a bit of a reputation for being plugged-in, tuned-out and perhaps overly indulged.

But is that reputation deserved?

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Jessica Robinson of Northwest News Network gives us an idea of just who these “millennials” are, by comparing them with their parents.

Reporter

Jessica Robinson, inland Northwest correspondent for Northwest News Network, reporting from the network’s bureau in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. She tweets @jessixarobinson.

