At A Japanese Cafe You're By Yourself But Not Alone

Published May 7, 2014 at 7:44 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Dining alone can sometimes feel a bit socially awkward and in a nation known for refined social interaction, one restaurant is offering a way to feel less alone. At Japan's Moomin Cafe, customers can be seated at a table for two - opposite a giant stuffed moomin. That's the hippopotamus-like creature from a popular Finnish comic. Of course, if eating alone makes you feel conspicuous, sitting with a giant stuffed animal may not be the solution. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition