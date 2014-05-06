Bringing The World Home To You

Presidential Campaigning Begins In Egypt

Published May 6, 2014 at 1:40 PM EDT

At the end of the month, Egypt will hold the first election since the military ousted former president Mohammed Morsi in July.

This week, campaigning for the presidential election officially kicked off between two candidates: leftist politician Hamdeen Sabahi and former army chief Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi.

Last night, el-Sissi, who is the frontrunner, appeared in his first television interview. If he’s elected, he has vowed to finish the Muslim Brotherhood movement in Egypt.

NPR’s International Correspondent Leila Fadel is in Cairo and joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to discuss el-Sissi’s campaigning efforts and the coming election.

