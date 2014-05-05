Divers Explore North Atlantic Shipwreck

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. A World War II veteran got a visit from a group of divers over the weekend. They had found a shipwreck in the North Atlantic, the very ship Mort Raphelson was on 70 years ago when it was sunk by a German U-boat. He told the South Jersey Career Post he was eating breakfast when the torpedo hit, so when the divers presented him with two bowls recovered from the wreck, the 92-year-old thanked them, joking: Where's my soup? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.