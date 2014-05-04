Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.

Knock Your Wool Socks Off With New Latin Music

By Jasmine Garsd
Published May 4, 2014 at 9:37 AM EDT
Brazilian rapper Karol Conka.
Brazilian rapper Karol Conka.

Depending on where you live, spring is at your doorstep. So we thought it was a good time to invite the hosts of Alt.Latino,NPR's weekly Latin music and culture show, to share some fresh new music with us. We've got a Brazilian hip-hop star, a rising Chilean folk artist, a moody Mexican singer and more.

As always, be sure to hop into the comments to let us know what music you've been using to help usher in the warmer weather.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Jasmine Garsd
See stories by Jasmine Garsd