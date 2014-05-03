Bringing The World Home To You

Fresh Air Weekend: Alan Cumming, 'Godzilla' And Matthew Weiner

Fresh Air
Published May 3, 2014 at 9:03 AM EDT
This is the third time Alan Cumming has starred in<em> Cabaret. </em>Each of the productions with Cumming was directed by Sam Mendes. Rob Marshall choreographed both American productions and co-directed the new one.
Fresh Air Weekendhighlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors, and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

For Alan Cumming, Life Is (Once Again) A Cabaret: This is the third time Cumming has starred in the musical. He talks about the new production — everything from his costume (which he calls a "Wonder Bra" for men) to the darker themes of the show.

Movie Monsters, Monster Movies And Why 'Godzilla' Endures: Unlike Jaws and Alien, whose creatures are soulless things to be destroyed, Godzilla resonates because of something that once defined the best monster movies — a sense of compassion for the monster.

'Mad Men' Creator Matthew Weiner On The End Of Don Draper's Journey: Weiner is currently writing and shooting the show's final episodes. He tells Fresh Air, "I'm going to be leaving these characters in a place where they belong."

You can listen to the original interviews here:

  • For Alan Cumming, Life Is (Once Again) A Cabaret

  • Movie Monsters, Monster Movies And Why 'Godzilla' Endures

  • 'Mad Men' Creator Matthew Weiner On The End Of Don Draper's Journey

