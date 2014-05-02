Bringing The World Home To You

Squirrel Selfie Doesn't End So Well

Published May 2, 2014 at 7:10 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep.

Next time you think of photographing a squirrel, remember it doesn't know how to say no pictures. A teenager was in Tampa looking at colleges and spotted a squirrel. He took a selfie, himself with the squirrel. The camera flash scared the animal which leaped into a place to hide - inside the young man's shirt. It clutched his back. The teen threw himself on the ground. The squirrel ran off, possibly shaking its head about paparazzi.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

