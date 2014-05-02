Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.

Ohio Teenager Takes His Great-Grandmother To Prom

Published May 2, 2014 at 7:15 AM EDT

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "DOLORES")

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. An Ohio teenager took a special lady to his high school prom: his great-grandmother Dolores. Austin Dennison remembered his Granny DD wasn't able to go to her own prom because her family didn't have enough money. So Austin asked the 89-year-old to be his date, even arranged for a special song to be played at the dance. It was a Frank Sinatra tune his date's late husband used to sing to her: this song, "Dolores." It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition