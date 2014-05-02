Kentucky Inducts Hunter S. Thompson Into Its Journalism Hall Of Fame

The Kentucky Derby will be run this Saturday in Louisville. The thoroughbred horse race, now 140 years old, is one of the country’s legendary sporting events, but it also played a major role in spawning a new kind writing style, created by another Louisville product, the late Hunter S. Thompson.

As Rick Howlett of Here & Now contributing station WFPL in Louisville reports, there’s a new appreciation for the founder of Gonzo journalism in his native city and state.

Rick Howlett, editor, reporter and host for WFPL, Louisville Public Media. He tweets@rickhowlett.

