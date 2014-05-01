Solving The Mystery Of A Black Activist's Disappearance

In the spring of 1973, Ray Robinson left his wife and three young children in Bogue Chitto, Alabama to support the occupation of Wounded Knee, South Dakota.

He never came home.

Now, more than 40 years after his disappearance, his widow and grown daughters, who live in Detroit, are closer to knowing what happened. Newly released FBI documents say Robinson was killed there, and suggest members of the American Indian Movement covered up the crime.

But Robinson’s widow and children still don’t have what they want most: his remains returned to them, so they can bury him close to home.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Sarah Hulett of Michigan Radio has the story.

Guest

Sarah Hulett, assistant news director at Michigan Radio. She tweets @sarah_hulett.

