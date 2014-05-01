Bringing The World Home To You

Kentucky Derby's Signature Drink Uses Locally Grown Mint

Published May 1, 2014 at 1:55 PM EDT
Dohn & Dohn Gardens, a small family farm in Jefferson County, Ky., grows all the mint used in the mint juleps served at the Kentucky Derby. (Alix Mattingly/WFPL News)
The race isn’t until Saturday, but Kentucky Derby parties get underway today at Churchill Downs, and that means plenty of the event’s signature drink: the mint julep.

More than 120,000 mint juleps will be devoured, requiring lots of water, sugar, 10,000 bottles of bourbon, and 1,000 pounds of mint — all grown on a small family farm in southern Jefferson County.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Erin Keane of WFPL reports from Louisville.

