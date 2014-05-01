Bringing The World Home To You

Beijing Bans Outdoor Grills

Published May 1, 2014 at 7:17 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Grilling season is coming up, but not in smoggy Beijing. The city has banned smoky outdoor grills in a fight against its notorious pollution. Beijing's popular kebab vendors will be forced to move inside. Critics there say it's a smokescreen to distract from coal mines and cars turning out far more pollution.

One Chinese official was scorned last fall for saying stir fry was a significant source of pollution. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

