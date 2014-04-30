Bringing The World Home To You

U.S. Economic Growth Slows In First Quarter

Published April 30, 2014 at 1:40 PM EDT

The Commerce Department reports that GDP growth in this country — that’s the value of all goods and services produced in the economy — slowed to an annual rate of 0.1 percent for the first quarter of this year.

Diane Swonk, chief economist with Mesirow Financial in Chicago, tells Here & Now that the tough winter weather continues to affect the numbers.

Despite the low GDP growth for the first quarter, Swonk and other economists predict that the U.S. economy is on the upswing. They predict stronger growth for the rest of the year, as the economy adds jobs and consumer spending rebounds.

