Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.

Cannabis Industry Sponsors Colorado Symphony Shows

Published April 30, 2014 at 6:40 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep.

Hip-hop stars can go ahead and drink their Cristal. The Colorado Symphony doesn't care, because the orchestra has pot. The symphony is planning shows sponsored by the cannabis industry. They're seen as way to reach a younger, more diverse audience. Marijuana is now legal in Colorado, although the concerts will be BYOC. It will not be for sale at the concession stand. The concerts are to be known, of course, as Classically Cannabis: The High Note Series.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition