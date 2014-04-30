Cannabis Industry Sponsors Colorado Symphony Shows

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Hip-hop stars can go ahead and drink their Cristal. The Colorado Symphony doesn't care, because the orchestra has pot. The symphony is planning shows sponsored by the cannabis industry. They're seen as way to reach a younger, more diverse audience. Marijuana is now legal in Colorado, although the concerts will be BYOC. It will not be for sale at the concession stand. The concerts are to be known, of course, as Classically Cannabis: The High Note Series.

