FootGolf Catching On Across The Nation

Published April 29, 2014 at 7:19 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Soccer keeps getting more popular. It competes with football for kids' attention and now it's moving in on golf. The Meadow Park golf course in Tacoma, Washington is the latest place to open a footgolf course. You need no clubs. You kick a soccer ball down the fairway, onto the green and into a 21-inch hole. There is, by the way, an American footgolf league. Its website shows people kicking balls across real golf courses while wearing knickers. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition