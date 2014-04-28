Bringing The World Home To You

Students Met Their Goal So Teacher Has To Deliver

Published April 28, 2014 at 7:05 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep.

A 4th grade teacher in Wichita, Kansas said she'd do something crazy if her kids met a goal. She challenged her class at Colvin Elementary to complete their homework for 100 straight days. The Wichita Eagle reports two kids missed their assignments in October, the kids had to start over but then they made the 100 days. And so, now teacher Brianna Falvey has to pay up. She committed to show up to class wearing a prom dress and orange hair.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

