What Makes Siblings Bond?

By NPR/TED Staff
Published April 25, 2014 at 9:23 AM EDT

Part 4 of theTED Radio HourepisodeHow We Love.

About Jeff Kluger's TEDTalk

Writer Jeff Kluger explores the profound lifelong bond between brothers and sisters, and the influence of birth order, favoritism and sibling rivalry.

About Jeff Kluger

Jeff Kluger is the senior editor of science and technology reporting at Time magazine. He's the co-author of Lost Moon: The Perilous Voyage of Apollo 13.He's also the author of Splendid Solution, Simplexity: Why Simple Things Become Complex (and How Complex Things Can Be Made Simple), and The Sibling Effect.

NPR/TED Staff