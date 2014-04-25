Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will be the next vice to modernize? Brian Babylon?

BRIAN BABYLON: Cocaine will be rebranded Adderall Extreme.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Kyrie O'Connor?

O'CONNOR: Oh, this is actually a good thing - robot cockfighting.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Roy Blount Jr.?

ROY BLOUNT JR.: Well, as you know, this pope has been very un-judgmental. But it turns out that the new Vatican believes that the sin of our day is sloth, which is updated as e-sloth, which is defined as anything you do with a little e in front of it.

(LAUGHTER)

CARL KASELL, BYLINE: Well, of any of those things happen, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT ...DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Carl Kasell.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Thanks also to Brian Babylon, Kyrie O'Connor and Roy Blount Jr. Thanks to all of you for playing. I am Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.