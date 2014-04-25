PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now onto our final game, Lightning Fill in the Blank. Each of our players will have 60 seconds in which they can answer as many fill in the blank questions as they can. Each correct answer now worth two points. Carl, can you give us the scores?

CARL KASELL, BYLINE: Brian Babylon has the lead, Peter. Has three points. Kyrie O'Connor and Roy Blount Jr. are tied for second. Each has two.

SAGAL: Well, we have flipped a coin. And Roy has elected to go first, so the clock will start when I begin your first question. Fill in the blank. Russia announced Thursday that it was immediately starting military drills along the border with blank.

ROY BLOUNT JR.: Ukraine.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Monday, the president of South Korea condemned the actions of the crew of the blank that sank last week.

BLOUNT: Ferry.

SAGAL: Yeah.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Thursday that Israel is planning sanctions and ending peace talks with the blank.

BLOUNT: With the Palestinians.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: In the wake of multiple recalls and lawsuits, automakers blank's first quarter profits were down 82 percent.

BLOUNT: GM.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: An Easter egg hunt at a wildlife park in England was briefly interrupted when visitors heard a blank.

BLOUNT: (Imitates rooster) Cock-a-doodle-do.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: No, a tiger escape alarm going off.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: False alarm. False alarm. In a blow to Netflix, HBO announced that it had made a deal to stream its old shows on blank.

BLOUNT: Amazon. Although...

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: A Maryland woman's first date ended early when she step out of the room for a moment and her date blanked.

BLOUNT: Died.

SAGAL: No. When her date stole her flatscreen TV and her dog.

BLOUNT: Oh. Oh.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: You know what happens. The date goes well, you head back to your place. You say, help yourself while I slip into something a little more comfortable. And he helps himself to your 50-inch plasma and your Yorkie. It was a happy ending, though. This is true. The next day, she walked outside and found both the dog...

BLOUNT: Oh.

SAGAL: ...And the TV in her yard. Apparently, the guy had an attack of conscience or the dog kept hogging the remote.

(LAUGHTER)

BRIAN BABYLON: Then you hear, like, (singing) this will be - eHarmony.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Carl, how did Roy do on our quiz?

KASELL: Roy had five correct answers for 10 more points. He now has 12 points, and Roy has taken the lead.

SAGAL: Well done.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Well done, Roy. All right. Kyrie, you are up next. Fill in the blank. On Monday, Meb Keflezighi became the first American man to win the blank since 1983.

O'CONNOR: Boston Marathon.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: The prime minister of Malaysia announced Thursday that a report about the disappearance of blank will be released to the families.

O'CONNOR: The plane.

SAGAL: Right. The missing jet.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: According to a study released by Princeton and Northwestern Universities, the U.S. is no longer a blank.

O'CONNOR: A democracy.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Because the contents list on the packages may be inaccurate, this week Oscar Meyer recalled 96,000 pounds of bank.

O'CONNOR: Hot dog.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: A couple who had Internet voters choose their baby's name will be going with the second-place winner, Amelia Savannah Joy, 'cause the first-place winner was blank.

O'CONNOR: Oh, I don't know.

SAGAL: The first-place winner baby's name, according to the Internet poll, was Cthulhu All-spark.

(LAUGHTER)

O'CONNOR: Oh, geez.

SAGAL: At an event last Thursday, former first daughter Chelsea Clinton announced that she is blank.

O'CONNOR: Preggers.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: In a move that critics say destroys net neutrality, the FCC ruled this week that companies who pay more could provide faster blank traffic.

O'CONNOR: Web traffic.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Because of severe weather, the man playing Jesus in an outdoor "Passion of the Christ" play in England had to blank while on the cross.

O'CONNOR: Put on a parka.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: The iconic image, of course, is Jesus in a loincloth. But people attending the Passion play got to see the son of God wearing a waterproof windbreaker and track pants.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Carl, how did Kyrie do on our quiz?

KASELL: Kyrie had seven correct answers for 14 more points. She now has 16 points, and Kyrie has the lead.

SAGAL: All right then.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: So how many then does Brian Babylon need to win this thing?

KASELL: Seven correct answers.

SAGAL: Oh, my gosh, Brian. That's a lot. You ready to do this?

BABYLON: That's hefty.

SAGAL: This is for the game, Brian.

BABYLON: All right.

SAGAL: Fill in the blank. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court upheld a state's right to ban the use of blank in college admissions.

BABYLON: Race.

SAGAL: Yeah, affirmative action.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: The search for a boy lost at the bowling alley ended when his parents found him blanking.

BABYLON: Bowling.

SAGAL: No, inside the claw machine playing with the toys.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: With a tour to visit the parliament and Canberra, Prince William and Kate Middleton ended their tour of blank and blank.

BABYLON: I don't know.

SAGAL: New Zealand and Australia.

BABYLON: Mmhmm.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: This week, People magazine named actress Lupita Nyong'o as 2014's blank.

BABYLON: Beautiful person.

SAGAL: Yes, most beautiful person.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: A Georgia police deputy is recovering after being attacked by a police dog when he blanked.

BABYLON: When he had marijuana from some people he took in his pocket.

SAGAL: No. When he tried to take a selfie with the dog.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Police dogs hate selfies. They think they're totally lame.

(LAUGHTER)

BABYLON: Yep.

SAGAL: Done.

BABYLON: They're over it.

SAGAL: So when the deputy put his arm around the police dog, help up the phone, the dog lost it. Thankfully, no one was hurt. But the dog then flipped out again when the deputy tagged him in the photo on Facebook.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Carl, did Brian do well enough to win?

KASELL: He had three correct answers for six more points, but came up short. So with 16 points, Kyrie O'Connor is this week's winner.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Well done, Kyrie.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: In just a minute, we'll ask our panelists now that cigarettes have become e-cigarettes, what will be the next vice to be modernized and how?

