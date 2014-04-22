Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.

Feds Say Powdered Alcohol Not Ready Yet

Published April 22, 2014 at 7:33 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep.

Stop the presses, as they used to say before news was spread by Twitter. You will not be making drinks with powdered alcohol yet. We reported yesterday on plans to sell Palcohol mixed drinks to which, like lemonade, you just add water. Now federal regulators say stop, they were wrong to say Palcohol was ready for market. A federal approval for the label was given in error. The company must have a drink and start again.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition