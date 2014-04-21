Miss America Asks School To Reconsider Student's Punishment

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

The bad news for Patrick Farves is he asked out Miss America and got suspended. The good news is the same. Mr. Farves is a high school student in York, Pennsylvania. When Miss America visited the school, he asked her to the prom. She can't go and the school punished him for asking. But the York Dispatch says Miss America asked the school to reconsider the suspension. So Miss America will not be by his side but is on his side, which is almost as good.

