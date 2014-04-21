Bringing The World Home To You

Miss America Asks School To Reconsider Student's Punishment

Published April 21, 2014 at 7:16 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep.

The bad news for Patrick Farves is he asked out Miss America and got suspended. The good news is the same. Mr. Farves is a high school student in York, Pennsylvania. When Miss America visited the school, he asked her to the prom. She can't go and the school punished him for asking. But the York Dispatch says Miss America asked the school to reconsider the suspension. So Miss America will not be by his side but is on his side, which is almost as good.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

