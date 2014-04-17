Bringing The World Home To You

Salon Uses Image Of North Korea's Leader To Promote Discount

Published April 17, 2014 at 6:27 AM EDT

KELLY MCEVERS, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Kelly McEvers. A salon in London recently used an image of North Korea's leader to promote a discount. Bad hair day? - said the sign with a picture of Kim Jong-un - 15 percent off all gent cuts through the month of April.

We're not sure how many customers opted for the sale after seeing the picture of Kim's shaved, short at the sides, puffy, parted in the middle situation - because two officials from the North Korean embassy came and ordered the sign to be taken down. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition